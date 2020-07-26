Sections
Home / Brunch / Personal Agenda: “Home for me is where my song and heart reside,” says Kailash Kher

Personal Agenda: “Home for me is where my song and heart reside,” says Kailash Kher

The singer has an advice for his 14-year-old self and shares his secret skills

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 07:03 IST

By Ananya Ghosh, Hindustan Times

Kailash Kher is most likely to be caught composing a song on his harmonium when home alone (Kailasa (KEPL))

Facts

Date of birth: July 7
Sun sign: Cancer
Place of birth: Delhi
School/College: Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi
First break: Teri Deewani as an independent song and Allah Ke Bande in movies
High point of your life: When I bought my parents a house in Delhi
Low point of your life: My time in Rishikesh when I felt that everything in my life, from my export business to my wanting to be a singer, had no future

Describe yourself in four lines.

Adiyal bairagi hun,
Ziddi anuraagi hun.
Hadd hun haan, anhad hun.
Chamak bedaagi hun.

What’s your biggest takeaway from the lockdown?

That no matter what happens in life, you should never give up hope and your passion.

Name your spirit animal.

Lion.

One habit that you want to get rid of...?

Eating aloo for every meal.

What advice you will give your 14-year-old self?



That life will be as difficult as you think it is, but it is not impossible.



And the greatest life lesson you’ve learnt as a musician in Bollywood...?

Just go with the flow.

You have a soul of a traveller, what does ‘home’ mean to you?

Home is where my song and heart reside.

What’s your most memorable travel experience?

Travelling to Gangotri in the Himalayas.

A secret skill you have…?

I know how to cook aloo jeera, bhindi ki sabzi and mix dal very well!

In short with Kailash Kher

Sufi music: Spiritual nirgun
Folk music: Culture
Indian classical music:
A difficult genre
Independent music: Freedom
Music: Life’s passion

What’s your favourite Sunday memory while growing up?

There were no Sundays! Every day was ‘survival of the fittest’ day, which in turn was full of fun and learning.

If you are home alone, what are you most likely to be caught doing?

Composing a song on my harmonium.

And the inspiration behind your new song is...?

The inspiration behind Ek Soch Hai Jaagi is the environment.

From HT Brunch, July 26, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Can’t believe he said that to me:Binny reveals what MSD told him on debut
Jul 26, 2020 07:10 IST
Turkey and Greece in war of words of over prayers at Hagia Sophia
Jul 26, 2020 07:07 IST
Personal Agenda: “Home for me is where my song and heart reside,” says Kailash Kher
Jul 26, 2020 07:03 IST
HT Brunch Cover Story: The Kevin Kwan interview
Jul 26, 2020 07:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.