Sections
Home / Brunch / Personal agenda: “I can cook, sing and I’m a good mime,” reveals cricketer Ajinkya Rahane

Personal agenda: “I can cook, sing and I’m a good mime,” reveals cricketer Ajinkya Rahane

The Indian batsman reveals his love for poha as he relives his Dombivali days

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 06:44 IST

By Ananya Ghosh, Hindustan Times

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane says he’s discovered his cooking skills during the lockdown. Make-up and hair: Ashwin Shelar; Clothes and styling: Reza Shariffi (Subi Samuel)

All about Ajinkya

Date of birth: June 6
Sun sign: Gemini
Place of birth: Sangamner, Maharashtra
School/college: SV Joshi School/ Rizvi College
First break: ODI debut vs England, 2011 and Test debut in 2013 vs Australia

Describe yourself in a hashtag.
#Honest

How have you managed to keep up with your training during and post the lockdown?
I follow my routines, which are important to have even during the lockdown and it’s also important to be disciplined.

And what will be the most challenging part about getting back to the field post the lockdown?
Definitely the celebrations after we get the opponent team’s wicket!

What’s the best thing you have tried during this time?
I have tried my hand at Elsa Speak, and it has been very user- friendly. It’s a great app for improving English speaking skills.



What’s the most Marathi thing about you?
That I’m hardworking and enjoy my plate of poha.

And your favourite word in the locker room...?
Shabash!

Tell us the most cherished memory of your coaching days in Dombivli.
Practising on a wet cement wicket without pads.

And your favourite Sunday memory while growing up...?
Savouring poha, fafda and jalebi for breakfast!

What’s one new life skill that fatherhood has taught you recently?
Singing for my daughter, Aarya.

Do you recall your first reaction when you heard the news of your daughter’s birth?
I was in Vizag playing a Test match opposite South Africa, and the team manager got the call about Aarya’s birth, and I was fielding that time!

List three things no one knows about you.
I can cook, sing, I am a good mime!

And one thing about you that you have most recently discovered?
That I can cook really well!

If you could time travel, what era would you pick?
I would have liked to live during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s era.

Finally, an advice you will give your 10-year-old self...?
Be fearless.

On Ajinkya’s phone

Most used app: My Notes
On speed dial: Family
First song on Spotify: Superheroes
Least used app on your phone: WhatsApp
Most used filter on Instagram: No filters!

From HT Brunch, July 5, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Personal agenda: “I can cook, sing and I’m a good mime,” reveals cricketer Ajinkya Rahane
Jul 05, 2020 06:44 IST
Delhi-NCR wake up to heavy rain, thunderstorm
Jul 05, 2020 06:42 IST
Double, double toil and trouble
Jul 05, 2020 06:41 IST
Last date for filing income tax returns extended to November 30
Jul 05, 2020 06:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.