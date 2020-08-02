Personal Agenda: “My recent self-discovery has been that I’m a wannabe intellectual,” says Neil Bhoopalam

Sections
The actor shares the funniest improv he has done on stage and tells us the one habit he wants to get rid of

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 06:54 IST

By Ananya Ghosh, Hindustan Times

Neil Bhoopalam’s advice t his 10-year-old self would be to go with the flow (Ishaan Nair)

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Gyaandu, with emphasis on gyaan!

And your alter ego in a hashtag...?

#Fakeu

All about Neil

Date of birth: March 19
Sunsign: Pisces
Place of birth: Mumbai
School/College: R. D. National College, Mumbai
First break: I’d consider my theatre break to be my first break

What’s your favourite Hindi word right now?

Bachao!

What’s the best thing you have tried during lockdown?



Getting more involved in cooking.



And the lamest thing...?

Trying to escape cleaning the house, which I can’t for too long.

Has there been a recent self-discovery, too?

That I’m a wannabe intellectual!

What’s the funniest improv you have done on stage?

Once I had to do a mime kick on stage and my shoe flew off. It looked stupid to have just one shoe on, so I tried to incorporate it in the rest of my monologue by taking the other shoe off, and walking barefoot. Wasn’t very successful!

Tell us one habit that you want to get rid of.

Procrastination.

What advice would you give your 10-year-old self?

Go with the flow.

What’s the biggest challenge an actor transitioning from theatre to movies faces?

Adapting to the grammar of performance that each platform demands.

One thing you like better about movies vis-à-vis theatre...?

Is that movies manage to capture really nuanced and very micro emotions.

On my phone

Most used app: WhatsApp
On speed dial: My parents, my wife and my brother
Last app I check before going to bed: WhatsApp, again
Most used filter on Instagram: I’m bit of a Flintstone, so I don’t really use a filter!
Least used app: I don’t use a smartphone. I use a 2G phone.

And vice versa...?

Theatre allows you to be dynamic and bombastic.

What would the title of your biography be?

Just another rider on this storm!

From HT Brunch, August 2, 2020

