Personal Agenda: “My recent self-discovery has been that I’m a wannabe intellectual,” says Neil Bhoopalam

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Gyaandu, with emphasis on gyaan!

And your alter ego in a hashtag...?

#Fakeu

All about Neil Date of birth: March 19 Sunsign: Pisces Place of birth: Mumbai School/College: R. D. National College, Mumbai First break: I’d consider my theatre break to be my first break

What’s your favourite Hindi word right now?

Bachao!

What’s the best thing you have tried during lockdown?

Getting more involved in cooking.

And the lamest thing...?

Trying to escape cleaning the house, which I can’t for too long.

Has there been a recent self-discovery, too?

That I’m a wannabe intellectual!

What’s the funniest improv you have done on stage?

Once I had to do a mime kick on stage and my shoe flew off. It looked stupid to have just one shoe on, so I tried to incorporate it in the rest of my monologue by taking the other shoe off, and walking barefoot. Wasn’t very successful!

Tell us one habit that you want to get rid of.

Procrastination.

What advice would you give your 10-year-old self?

Go with the flow.

What’s the biggest challenge an actor transitioning from theatre to movies faces?

Adapting to the grammar of performance that each platform demands.

One thing you like better about movies vis-à-vis theatre...?

Is that movies manage to capture really nuanced and very micro emotions.

On my phone Most used app: WhatsApp On speed dial: My parents, my wife and my brother Last app I check before going to bed: WhatsApp, again Most used filter on Instagram: I’m bit of a Flintstone, so I don’t really use a filter! Least used app: I don’t use a smartphone. I use a 2G phone.

And vice versa...?

Theatre allows you to be dynamic and bombastic.

What would the title of your biography be?

Just another rider on this storm!

From HT Brunch, August 2, 2020

