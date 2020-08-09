Sections
Home / Brunch / Personal Agenda with Anupam Kher: “My biggest learning from lockdown is that you need three things to survive: dear ones, essentials and Wifi!

The veteran actor on his comfort food and shares some unknown facts about him

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 07:14 IST

By Rupali Dean, Hindustan Times

Anupam Kher’s favourite vada-pav place in Mumbai is Mehboob Studio canteen (Wardrobe: Suit, Burberry) (Ashish Sharma)

What’s been your biggest learning from lockdown?

That you just need three things to live: being with your dear ones, essentials and Wi-Fi!

All about Anupam Kher

Date of birth: March 7
Sun sign: Pisces
Place of birth: Shimla
School/College: DAV School, Shimla/Govt. College, Shimla
First break: Shashi Kapoor’s Utsav (1984)
High point of your life: Still to come, because I am not looking back at life yet
Low point of your life: 1983, sleeping on a platform in Mumbai

If not an actor, what would you have been?

An actor without work!

List three things nobody knows about you.

I have hair under my bald head, I am a very good carrom player, and I never scored more than 38 per cent.

Name one actor who you admire the most.



There are two: Robert De Niro and Dilip Kumar.



What’s your comfort food?

Anything with potatoes.

And what do you cook the best?

I make the best anda bhurji in the world.

Name your favourite on-screen son who you played a father to.

Shah Rukh Khan as Raj, in DDLJ (1995).

And your favourite daughter...?

Pooja Bhatt in Daddy (1989) and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), and Parminder Nagra in Bend It Like Beckham (2002).

Anupam’s Favourites

Film that makes me laugh:All Charlie Chaplin films
TV Show I watch reruns of: Friends
Holiday destination: Shimla
Film that makes me cry: Anand
Road trip: Jammu to Srinagar

The last thing you bought under Rs 10...?

Parle-G biscuits and vada-pav, perhaps.

Cool! So what’s your favourite vada- pav place in Mumbai?

Mehboob Studio canteen.

From HT Brunch, August 9, 2020

