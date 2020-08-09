Personal Agenda with Anupam Kher: “My biggest learning from lockdown is that you need three things to survive: dear ones, essentials and Wifi!

Anupam Kher’s favourite vada-pav place in Mumbai is Mehboob Studio canteen (Wardrobe: Suit, Burberry) (Ashish Sharma)

What’s been your biggest learning from lockdown?

That you just need three things to live: being with your dear ones, essentials and Wi-Fi!

All about Anupam Kher Date of birth: March 7 Sun sign: Pisces Place of birth: Shimla School/College: DAV School, Shimla/Govt. College, Shimla First break: Shashi Kapoor’s Utsav (1984) High point of your life: Still to come, because I am not looking back at life yet Low point of your life: 1983, sleeping on a platform in Mumbai

If not an actor, what would you have been?

An actor without work!

List three things nobody knows about you.

I have hair under my bald head, I am a very good carrom player, and I never scored more than 38 per cent.

Name one actor who you admire the most.

There are two: Robert De Niro and Dilip Kumar.

What’s your comfort food?

Anything with potatoes.

And what do you cook the best?

I make the best anda bhurji in the world.

Name your favourite on-screen son who you played a father to.

Shah Rukh Khan as Raj, in DDLJ (1995).

And your favourite daughter...?

Pooja Bhatt in Daddy (1989) and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), and Parminder Nagra in Bend It Like Beckham (2002).

Anupam’s Favourites Film that makes me laugh:All Charlie Chaplin films TV Show I watch reruns of: Friends Holiday destination: Shimla Film that makes me cry: Anand Road trip: Jammu to Srinagar

The last thing you bought under Rs 10...?

Parle-G biscuits and vada-pav, perhaps.

Cool! So what’s your favourite vada- pav place in Mumbai?

Mehboob Studio canteen.

From HT Brunch, August 9, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch