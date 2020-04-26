Personal Agenda with Arunoday Singh: “The most dramatic thing I’ve done? I serenaded a girl by singing Frank Sinatra under her balcony!”
The actor and poet feels happy that social media has helped his poems to be loved and appreciated by many without waiting for some publisher to find him good enough to publish
All About Arunoday
Describe yourself in a haiku.
A sunlit chair / A perfect cup of coffee / Leave me there
What’s your most-used Hindi word?
Kya?
And your favourite word to use in a poem...?
Light.
What’s the last thing you googled?
Exact syllable count of a haiku.
Which character from fiction could qualify as your dream woman?
Catwoman. Because in some fever dream – I am Batman!
What’s your first memory of being on stage?
Playing Peter Pan, in a middle-school play.
Tell us one thing you have learnt from your past relationship?
How to maintain boundaries and value my own space.
What’s your most expensive indulgence?
Travel.
And what’s the most dramatic thing you’ve done in your life?
Serenaded a girl by singing Frank Sinatra under her balcony.
On My Phone
Tell us the best part about being on social media.
To be able reach so many people and to have my poems read and appreciated without having to wait for some publisher to find me good enough to publish.
And the worst part...?
The negativity and hate that people spew, and how addictive social media is.
List one habit of yours that you want to get rid of.
Smoking.
What would the title of your biography be?
Ridiculous.
