Home / Brunch / Personal Agenda with Arunoday Singh: “The most dramatic thing I’ve done? I serenaded a girl by singing Frank Sinatra under her balcony!”

The actor and poet feels happy that social media has helped his poems to be loved and appreciated by many without waiting for some publisher to find him good enough to publish

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 00:05 IST

By Ananya Ghosh, Hindustan Times

Arunoday Singh’s first memory of being on stage is of playing Peter Pan in a school play (Photo: Ambika Singh)

All About Arunoday

Date of birth: February 17
Place of birth: New Delhi
Sunsign :Aquarius
School/college: Kodaikanal International School/ Brandeis University, Massachusetts
First break: In the movie Sikandar
High point of your life: My marriage
Low point of your life: The divorce

Describe yourself in a haiku.

A sunlit chair / A perfect cup of coffee / Leave me there

What’s your most-used Hindi word?

Kya?

And your favourite word to use in a poem...?

Light.

What’s the last thing you googled?



Exact syllable count of a haiku.



Which character from fiction could qualify as your dream woman?

Catwoman. Because in some fever dream – I am Batman!

What’s your first memory of being on stage?

Playing Peter Pan, in a middle-school play.

Tell us one thing you have learnt from your past relationship?

How to maintain boundaries and value my own space.

What’s your most expensive indulgence?

Travel.

And what’s the most dramatic thing you’ve done in your life?

Serenaded a girl by singing Frank Sinatra under her balcony.

On My Phone

Most used app: Instagram
On speed dial: My father
Most used Instagram filter: Probably Juno [in Instagram stories]

Tell us the best part about being on social media.

To be able reach so many people and to have my poems read and appreciated without having to wait for some publisher to find me good enough to publish.

And the worst part...?

The negativity and hate that people spew, and how addictive social media is.

List one habit of yours that you want to get rid of.

Smoking.

What would the title of your biography be?

Ridiculous.

