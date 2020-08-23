Personal Agenda with Darshan Raval: “I’d like to emulate AR Rahman”

If not a singer, Darshan Rawal says he would have been an RJ, traveller or photographer. Styling: Richa Singh (Deep Panchal)

Being a singer is cool because...?

I can express my emotions and communicate with people through my songs.

All about Darshan Date of birth: October 18 Sun sign: Libra Place of birth: Ahmedabad, Gujarat School/College: Modern School, Barakhambha Road, New Delhi/Franklin and Marshall College, Pennsylvania First break: Jab Tum Chaho in 2015 for the Salman Khan-starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo High point of your life: When I was part of a reality show and had a large audience following me Low point of your life: After the reality show got over, I was completely clueless about what to do in life

So if not a singer, what would you have been?

A traveller, photographer or an RJ, perhaps.

One song you’d never dare to remake...?

Zindagi ek safar hai suhana from Anand (1971).

Share a childhood memory you always carry with you?

While staying at the gurukul, I used to practise singing with all the saints there and that’s my best childhood memory!

Which music composer would you want to emulate?

AR Rahman.

And the singers you love listening to?

I love the voices of Mohit Chauhan, Papon and Arijit Singh.

A rumour you wish to start about yourself...?

That I have bought an island and am busy creating music there.

Define love.

It is my entire life. I find love everywhere.

If you had to choose a song for a blind date, which one would it be?

I would definitely go for Do Din.

What’s the sweetest thing a fan has done for you?

A fan sent me customised jackets and shoes, which I loved.

On my phone Most used app: Instagram First app I check: Ditto On speed dial: My father and Naushad Khan (my manager) Last post on Insta: A preview of Rochak Kohli’s song Mausama Favourite Insta filter: I edit photos separately

A piece of advice that changed your life...?

When I was in engineering college, a professor told me I am in the wrong field. That’s when I quit engineering halfway to focus on music.

From HT Brunch, August 23, 2020

