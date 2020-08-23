Personal Agenda with Darshan Raval: “I’d like to emulate AR Rahman”
The young singer shares his childhood memories, defines love and tell us the one song he dare not remake
Being a singer is cool because...?
I can express my emotions and communicate with people through my songs.
So if not a singer, what would you have been?
A traveller, photographer or an RJ, perhaps.
One song you’d never dare to remake...?
Zindagi ek safar hai suhana from Anand (1971).
Share a childhood memory you always carry with you?
While staying at the gurukul, I used to practise singing with all the saints there and that’s my best childhood memory!
Which music composer would you want to emulate?
AR Rahman.
And the singers you love listening to?
I love the voices of Mohit Chauhan, Papon and Arijit Singh.
A rumour you wish to start about yourself...?
That I have bought an island and am busy creating music there.
Define love.
It is my entire life. I find love everywhere.
If you had to choose a song for a blind date, which one would it be?
I would definitely go for Do Din.
What’s the sweetest thing a fan has done for you?
A fan sent me customised jackets and shoes, which I loved.
A piece of advice that changed your life...?
When I was in engineering college, a professor told me I am in the wrong field. That’s when I quit engineering halfway to focus on music.
