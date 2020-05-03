Personal Agenda with Jonita Gandhi: The Breakup Song singer lets us in on her most personal details

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Cray

And your alter ego in a hashtag...?

#Savage

A quote that describes you best.

This quote by Venus Williams resonates with me: “I don’t focus on what I’m up against. I focus on my goals and I try to ignore the rest.”

What is your favourite Hindi word to use in a song?

May be maahi.

What’s the last thing you googled?

How to make an avocado ripen faster!

In a nutshell Date of birth: October 23 Sun sign: Cusp of Libra and Scorpio Place of birth: New Delhi School/college: University of Western Ontario, Canada First break: Chennai Express / Sonu Nigam live tour High point of your life: Getting discovered by A.R. Rahman Low point of your life: Moving away from my family in Canada

Who was your first celebrity crush?

Shah Rukh Khan.

What is the most over-the-top Bollywood thing you have done in real life?

I went on a scavenger hunt for a note left by a guy I like around the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

What’s the most challenging part about being a social media star?

Being sensitive to all the different kinds of impressionable minds that are consuming your content.

What’s the most challenging part about playback singing?

You don’t have the final say, and there are too many cooks in the kitchen, so you have to satisfy someone else.

And, the most challenging part about a live gig?

While it’s great to have a live interaction with the audience, you only have one chance to nail each song.

Share your funniest memory of singing at a private event.

My drummer’s drum kit never arrived, so he had to beatbox!

And the funniest memory while recording a song...?

I had to yell at the top of my lungs for a recording with A.R. Rahman sir for a song from the film Mom. Once when the studio door was left open, an engineer napping outside woke up in the biggest panic after hearing me scream. It was hilarious.

On my phone Most used app: Instagram On speed dial: My mom First song on Spotify: Taajub Hai Most used filter on Instagram: Paris / Sierra Least used app: JetAirways App (Why do I still have it?!)

If you could time travel, what era you would you pick?

I’d like to travel back five years and I would like to take all the knowledge I have now of how social media works with me.

List three things that nobody knows about you.

My natural hair is super frizzy and wavy. I can juggle and I love hamsters.

What should the title of your biography be, if you ever wrote one?

Chameleon.

Follow @ananya1281 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, May 3, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch