Personal Agenda with Kangana Ranaut: There is a perception that I am very impulsive and brash, but know what I am doing

The actor talks about home, sustainability and stresses that change is the only way forward

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:16 IST

By Ananya Ghosh, Hindustan Times

Styling: Ami Patel; Make-up: Albert Chettiar; Hair: Haseena Shaikh (Chinmay Arora)

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#RebelWithACause

And your alter ego in a hashtag...?

#Queen

Knowing Kangana

Date of birth: March 23
Sun sign: Aries
School/college: DAV School, Chandigarh
Home town: Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh
First break: Gangster (2006)
High point of your life: Being honoured with the National Award

Tell us one new thing you have learnt about yourself during this lockdown.

On a normal break, I’m never at rest mentally. Because everyone else is working. I realized that a lot of the restless energy comes from the environment. But during this lockdown, I realised that I have an ability to only rest and just be.

And one new thing that you want to do post this lockdown...?



I want to break the pattern of the way I used to think, because that’s how the world will change and if you don’t change you won’t be able to catch up.



One song lyric you have always misheard while growing up?

When I was a young girl, there used to be a song Kaali naagin ke jaisi zulfein teri kaali kaali. I went and asked my grandfather one day that snakes don’t have hair so, what is this song talking about?!

On my phone

Most used app: WhatsApp
On speed dial: My sister, Rangoli
Last app I check before going to bed: My alarm clock!

What does home mean to you?

It is a place where you can preserve yourself.

Share your favourite Sunday memory while growing up.

Watching a dubbed Hindi version of Alice In Wonderland on DD, as my parents would allow me to watch TV just that day.

One myth about yourself you want to bust...?

There is a perception that I am very impulsive and brash, but that’s not true most of the time. I know what I am doing.

List three things not many people would know about you.

I can play the piano, I can cook really well and I can’t drive.

The best part about being a woman, and the worst?

Best part is that you are a woman and worst is period cramps!

What is your take on sustainable fashion?

I truly believe sustainability is the way forward for every industry. Fashion has been one of the most polluting industries in the world, and this pandemic has given us all time to rethink how we can make this world a better place. Liva, the fabric brand I endorse, is a strong player in sustainable fashion.

If you had the choice to either direct a film or act in it, which would you pick?

I would like to direct it.

What would you want your epitaph to read?

That’s not for me to think about. I will live my life and let the world decide…

From HT Brunch, May 31, 2020

