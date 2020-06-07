Personal Agenda with Mrunal Thakur: “The best thing about Bollywood is that you can make a difference by being a part of a film, which inspires millions!”

Mrunal Thakur made her transition from television to movies with Love Sonia (N Click Photography)

What’s the best thing about Bollywood?

That you can make a difference by being a part of a film, which inspires millions.

Name one song you can’t get out of your head.

Yeh Ishq Hai from Jab We Met (2007).

And one celebrity you are crushing on...?

Aditya Roy Kapur.

In a nutshell Date of birth: August 1 Sun sign: Leo Place of birth: Dhule, Maharashtra School/college: St Xavier’s, Shrirampur, St Joseph, Jalgaon and Vasant Vihar High School, Mumbai First break: The serial Khamoshiyan on Star Plus High point of your life: The release of Love Sonia Low point of your life: The transition phase from TV to films

What have you learnt from your co-star Hrithik Roshan?

“Kill the monotony before it murders your enthusiasm”. I’m trying to follow this.

And is there a mistake you’d happily make again?

Miss my flight back to India when I am in London!

List three things you look for in a man.

His ability to cook, he must be kind and faithful.

What gets you in the mood for love?

Music!

Your favourite breakfast in bed is…?

Mom-made poha or upma with chai.

If you had to cheat on your diet, what will you gorge on?

Uncle Chipps.

Instagram or Twitter – what works best for you?

Insta, anytime!

Facts On my Phone most used apps: Instagram and WhatsApp most watched YouTube video: Kathak tutorials Favourite Instagram stories filter: Oslo last person i call at night : Mom, if I’m away least used app: Twitter

Who would you right swipe on Tinder?

Hugh Jackman.

One relationship rule that you always follow?

Loyalty.

A piece of advice you wish someone gave you 10 years ago?

Whatever happens, happens for the good.

From HT Brunch, June 7, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch