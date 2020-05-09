Personal Agenda with Ricky Kej: “The best thing about Indian classical music is that it comes from the heart...”
The Grammy® Award-winning composer reveals a few unknown secrets about himself
All About Ricky
Describe yourself in a hashtag.
#MusicForOurPlanet
And your alter ego in a hashtag…?
#MovieBuff
What’s your favourite word to use in a song...?
One.
Give us an example.
Well, my own songs are named as One Song, One With Earth.
Share your first memory of writing a song.
I was in grade five when I wrote a song on nature.
So, what was the song?
Unfortunately, I haven’t got it written anywhere. Just vaguely remember that it was on nature.
Tell us one millennial word that you have recently learnt.
Nincompoop, it means a foolish or stupid person.
But that’s not a millennial term. It’s an old, old word.
Oh! I wasn’t aware of that. I heard it recently and found it funny.
One positive thing about the lockdown that you have felt...?
That my dogs are really happy!
What’s the last thing you googled?
Myself!
And what did you discover?
Nothing that I didn’t already know. I just wanted to check on a few stats and stories.
Name the last show you binge-watched.
Homeland.
What do you like best about Indian classical music?
That it comes from the heart and soul of the musician.
What advice would you have given your 10-year-old self?
Carry on the way you are.
What do you mean by that? Did you change yourself at age 10 in some way?
No! Even if I went back in time to when I was five or even 15, I’d have had the same advice.
On My Phone
List three things nobody knows about you.
I do not have regular sleep timings. I have only 11 sets of clothes and lastly, I no longer own a car.
So you Uber…? Any interesting experiences?
I guess when I travel abroad, its nice to see many women Uber drivers. I wish that happens here also soon.
What would the title of your biography be?
The traditional futurist.
Follow@VeenuSingh12 on Twitter
From HT Brunch, May 10, 2020
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch