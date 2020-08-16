Sections
Home / Brunch / Personal Agenda with Sayantani Ghosh: “I’d right swipe Bradley cooper on Tinder”

Personal Agenda with Sayantani Ghosh: “I’d right swipe Bradley cooper on Tinder”

The actress says she’d be a journalist if not an actor and shares funny distortions of her name

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 07:01 IST

By Veenu Singh, Hindustan Times

Actress Sayantani Ghosh would gorge on chocolate if she had to cheat on her diet. Wardrobe:Denims, Zara; T-shirt, Only; shirt, Marks & Spencer. Make-up: Ketan; Hair: Lakshmi (Photographer: Rishab Dahiya)

If not an actress, what would you have been?

A journalist!

What’s the last show you binge-watched?

The Crown.

All about Sayantani

Date of birth: September 6
Sunsign: Virgo
Place of birth: Kolkata
School/College: St. Teresa’s Secondary School/MP Birla Foundation H.S School, Kolkata
First break: Kumkum – Pyara Sa Bandhan (2002)

And the last thing you googled...?

The current status of the global pandemic and the plane crash in Kerala.

What’s the best thing about theatre?

Performing in front of a live audience. As there are no retakes, it makes you push yourself harder.

And the funniest thing someone’s said to you on social media...?



Distortions of my name are always funny. Someone called me Sayantani Gosht, which literally means Sayantani Meat!



How do you handle trolls?

It’s best to ignore them. But if I feel the need, I give them a piece of my mind!

If you were on Tinder, who would you swipe right?

Bradley Cooper.

List three things you look for in a man.

Someone who accepts me for who I am, respects women in every manner, and smells great!

And one relationship rule that you always follow...?

I try not to get my ego in between and most importantly, live and let live.

Name a book that inspires you.

The More Of Less: Finding the Life You Want Under Everything You Own by Joshua Becker. It’s a fantastic book on “minimalism”.

On my phone

Most used app: WhatsApp
Password protected app: My entire phone is password protected!
Most rewatched on YouTube: A lot of my own dance videos
Favourite filter on Insta: Black and white
Last instagram post: An anniversary video with Anugrah Tiwari

If you were to cheat on your diet, what would you gorge on?

Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate!

How do you de-stress?

I love going to the spa for a massage.

From HT Brunch, August 16, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amit Sadh to star in Zee5 series Zidd
Aug 16, 2020 07:24 IST
Angad Bedi on 1984 riots: ‘We were asked to leave Delhi ’
Aug 16, 2020 07:18 IST
5 books to binge-read this weekend
Aug 16, 2020 07:17 IST
Campus capers by Zuni Chopra: Little by little
Aug 16, 2020 07:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.