Personal Agenda with Sayantani Ghosh: “I’d right swipe Bradley cooper on Tinder”

Actress Sayantani Ghosh would gorge on chocolate if she had to cheat on her diet. Wardrobe:Denims, Zara; T-shirt, Only; shirt, Marks & Spencer. Make-up: Ketan; Hair: Lakshmi (Photographer: Rishab Dahiya)

If not an actress, what would you have been?

A journalist!

What’s the last show you binge-watched?

The Crown.

All about Sayantani Date of birth: September 6 Sunsign: Virgo Place of birth: Kolkata School/College: St. Teresa’s Secondary School/MP Birla Foundation H.S School, Kolkata First break: Kumkum – Pyara Sa Bandhan (2002)

And the last thing you googled...?

The current status of the global pandemic and the plane crash in Kerala.

What’s the best thing about theatre?

Performing in front of a live audience. As there are no retakes, it makes you push yourself harder.

And the funniest thing someone’s said to you on social media...?

Distortions of my name are always funny. Someone called me Sayantani Gosht, which literally means Sayantani Meat!

How do you handle trolls?

It’s best to ignore them. But if I feel the need, I give them a piece of my mind!

If you were on Tinder, who would you swipe right?

Bradley Cooper.

List three things you look for in a man.

Someone who accepts me for who I am, respects women in every manner, and smells great!

And one relationship rule that you always follow...?

I try not to get my ego in between and most importantly, live and let live.

Name a book that inspires you.

The More Of Less: Finding the Life You Want Under Everything You Own by Joshua Becker. It’s a fantastic book on “minimalism”.

On my phone Most used app: WhatsApp Password protected app: My entire phone is password protected! Most rewatched on YouTube: A lot of my own dance videos Favourite filter on Insta: Black and white Last instagram post: An anniversary video with Anugrah Tiwari

If you were to cheat on your diet, what would you gorge on?

Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate!

How do you de-stress?

I love going to the spa for a massage.

From HT Brunch, August 16, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch