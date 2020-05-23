Sections
Home / Brunch / Personal Agenda with Shirley Setia: “To be a success on social media, you need to be yourself, be consistent and be real”

Personal Agenda with Shirley Setia: “To be a success on social media, you need to be yourself, be consistent and be real”

The singer and actor who started her career by posting home-made videos on Youtube, dishes out secrets of the game

Updated: May 23, 2020 23:23 IST

By Ananya Ghosh, Hindustan Times

Shirley’s first celebrity crush was Hrithik Roshan. Styling: Kareen Parwani; Make-up and hair: Kinjal Joshi (Photo: Mercy)

All About Shirley

Date of birth: July 2
Place of birth:Daman
Sunsign :Cancer
High point of your life: Starting the shoot for my debut film, Nikamma, last year
Low point of your life: Losing my grandmother

What’s the last thing you googled?

How to make moong dal chilla.

Tell us one skill that you have acquired during the lockdown.

Cooking some new dishes.

Name your first celebrity crush.

Hrithik Roshan.

And what was your most starstruck moment?



When I met Salman Khan in person during the promotions of Nikamma on Bigg Boss.



What was the first Bollywood song you got hooked to?

O o jaane jaana from Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998).

Which Bollywood movie have you watched the most number of times?

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).

Tell us the most over-the-top thing you have done in real life?

Moving countries (from New Zealand to India) to pursue my dreams.

Which is that one habit of yours that you want to get rid of?

I procrastinate too long while packing and unpacking.

An advice you would want to give your 10-year-old self...?

Don’t be scared to follow your heart.

What’s the most challenging part about being a star on social media?

Managing different content between hectic work schedules.

On My Phone

Most used app: Instagram
On speed dial: My parents
First song on spotify: Right now, the album from my Netflix film, Maska
Last app I check before going to bed: WhatsApp
Most used filter on Instagram: Valencia

List three things essential to be successful on social media.

Be yourself, be consistent and be real.

What has been your funniest memory while recording a song?

During the recording of the song Disco Disco with Sachin Jigar, I would get fidgety and make random noises. And, some of those have actually been used in the song!

What would the title of your biography be?

The tiny one with not so tiny dreams!

Follow@ananya1281 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, May 24, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Schools must ensure access to e-classes for the poor: Govt to Delhi HC
May 23, 2020 23:36 IST
CITCO employee abduction case: Multani died due to torture in custody, says dismissed Punjab Police cop Pinki
May 23, 2020 23:35 IST
Pvt schools must provide devices, internet to poor students for online classes: Delhi govt tells HC
May 23, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Brunch Cover Story: 5 stories from the Ramayana you haven’t heard before
May 23, 2020 23:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.