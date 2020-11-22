Sections
Prateek Sadhu: A sugar-free treat

How do you rick your tastebuds into enjoying a sugar-free dessert?

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 07:45 IST

By Prateek Sadhu, Hindustan Times

The award-winning chef says dates are as an excellent substitute for refined sugar

{ Q+A }

Sweet swap

Is there a way to make a dessert without refined sugar and not know the difference?

—Shima C, Via email

I love the flavour of dates. Best substitute for sugar when it comes to a lot of desserts in my kitchen. Soak the dates in hot water and make a purée. It’s healthy, and can also be easily stored in the fridge for frequent use. Palm jaggery is also something I love. You can’t simply swap refined sugar, with natural sugar substitutes without the burst of flavour they each bring. Which is why the ideal substitute really just depends on the dish you’re trying to make.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, November 22, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

