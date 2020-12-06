Prateek Sadhu: Molecular gastronomy: Just froth and show?

Moelcular hype

Tell us honestly: is molecular gastronomy just froth and show?

—Sadia D’Mello, Mumbai

Molecular gastronomy looks at the science — or the transformations that occur — during the culinary process. It breaks down the components of food at a molecular level. It pretty much enables industrial production of packaged food, and exponentially increases food safety.

In the context of fine dining, when the term was first deployed, it meant that the chef’s curiosity was pushing him to experiment with textures and flavours. After all, it’s only when you understand how things work that you can break them apart and rebuild them. When this lacks real purpose, you get what you called a “froth and show”.

Food facts

I’ve been watching The Crown and I remembered: everyone says English food is bad. Why?

—Jasleen Kaur, Via Instagram

That’s a terribly wrong stereotype. When we come across these sweeping generalisations, it’s important that we examine why they are problematic and culturally offensive.

Earlier this year, I was cooking at Northcote Hotel in Langho, and every meal I had in and around the place was incredible. Rabbit pie, baked fish, potatoes... when done well, they have depth and character. Even fish and chips, with those crunchy-soft hand-cut fries. Plus, you don’t have to eat expensive to eat well. The local watering holes do just fine! Do a little research before you travel, and you won’t be disappointed.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

