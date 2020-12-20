Sections
Prateek Sadhu: Nostalgic street-food vs Michelin star meals

The award-winning chef says revisiting special memories is better than a fancy meal

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 06:59 IST

By Prateek Sadhu, Hindustan Times

Is an all-vegetarian Michelin-worthy five-course meal apt for an anniversary dinner?

Memories over Michelin

If I were to request you to cook my wife and me an all-vegetarian Michelin-worthy five-course meal for our 25th anniversary, what would you serve us?

—V Venkatramanan, Via email

If it’s a menu to celebrate the two of you, then the menu must reflect that. 

If the Michelin guide were in India, there’s no way our chaats or iconic food institutions wouldn’t find a mention. To me, a wazwan at Ahdoos, Srinagar, is Michelin-worthy. Street food of Bhopal holds a special place for me — they do an unlikely pairing of poha-jalebi, which is a must-have. I can always count on a sadhya (of Kerala origin) to be wholesome. 

Revisiting special memories is what makes a meal Michelin-worthy. No set menu template or award or accreditation can replace that. 

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, December 20, 2020

