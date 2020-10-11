Prateek Sadhu: Of vegetarian biryanis and fancy eggs…

Prateek dishes out a fancy egg recipe and how to cook up vegetarian biryani

Egg-static

What’s the fanciest way to do eggs?

—Neetu Tanuja, Chandigarh

Adeep dish Spanish omelet, with potatoes, onions, leeks (or zucchini), any herb of choice (sage or oregano) and loads of queso or cheddar cheese. Serve with fresh truffles if you have some.

Veggie wonder

Hey chef, give me an idea to do a killer vegetarian biryani.

—JC, Via Email

The right ingredients, cooked correctly, can elevate a dish more than any kitchen tricks. Get your hands on some morel mushrooms. They’re practically worth their weight in gold, because they can’t be cultivated. They can only be foraged in the right climatic conditions. In India, they’ll be found in Kangra Valley, Manali and other parts of Himachal Pradesh after some weeks of snowfall. Locally, they’re known as gucchi or kanagucchi. They’re sought after as they are absolute umami bombs!

Make sure you rinse them thoroughly four-five times, and then rehydrate them in hot water. Don’t throw away this water. Cook your rice in this water, and it’ll be full of flavour. Cook the morel mushrooms with yoghurt and fragrant spices, and work them into your rice. Another note about the spices: roast them before you start to work them in.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, October 11, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch