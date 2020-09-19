Premiering today: The HT Brunch podcast

The HT Brunch podcast brings your interviews of the who’s who of the country excelling in different arenas ranging across music, art, culture, food, personal growth and social media

The weekend is the time you relax, kick back and take it easy. After all, we’ve all had a hectic week: whether it was work from home or work from work - work is work and it doesn’t stop!

As we get lazy and begin to indulge ourselves, it’s important to take some time out to simply reflect. Consume news but also form your own perspective and figure how you feel about things.

What’s in store

The HT Brunch Podcast, which launches today, as HT Smartcast turns one, aims to help you do just that. There’ll be interviews with the who’s who of the country as we bring some cool behind-the-scenes stories for you, in a new avatar, with a focus on today’s millennials.

“We, like you, think that the new, refreshed HT Brunch is platform agnostic,” says Jamal Shaikh, National Editor, HT Brunch and New Media Initiatives, Hindustan Times. “It serves those who prefer viewing videos, listening to podcasts, or swiping through galleries, as much as those who enjoy a good read. The HT Brunch Podcast is a step in that direction that makes reading a 360-degree experience for our reader.”

Show time

And who better to launch the podcast than India’s first influencer to make it big internationally, also last week’s HT Brunch Cover Girl, Diipa Khosla! Listen to what she has to say about living life as an influencer aiming to bring about a social change in a conversation with editor Jamal Shaikh.

We also have veteran Brunch columnists Vir Sanghvi and Seema Goswami give you a sneak peek of their Sunday columns.

And if you’re a music buff, we’ve got Delhi-based saxophone player Abhay Sharma, who’s toured with the likes of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Adnan Sami, playing a tune exclusively for you!

To listen, log on to: https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/tv-film/the-ht-brunch-podcast-5004894/

To listen to more podcasts, log on to htsmartcast.com