Rahul Khanna: Being fit versus being fashionable

Rahul Khanna: Being fit versus being fashionable

Does a FitBit go with formals? Is it okay to be more dressed up than your wife?

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 08:59 IST

By Rahul Khanna, Hindustan Times

Formals and FitBit may not be the best fit

Watch out

QI like to keep my FitBit on even during formal dress-ups. Is it done, or is it a disaster?

—Vinesh T, Via Instagram

Unless you’re an Olympic athlete in training, it’s not ideal. And, if you are, shouldn’t you be in the gym and not at a fancy soirée? How often do you get invited to formal dress ups? Can you not commit to the occasion and enjoy channeling 007 for just one evening? Bond couldn’t care less how many steps he takes to the bar to get his martini. In fact, if you keep looking at your Fitbit you could miss catching the eye of that beautiful Russian spy who just glanced over her shoulder at you.

Dressy dude

QI’m a fashion forward guy. Is there something like a guy must never look more dressed up than his girlfriend/wife?

—Partthiv, Via email

The only rule of style is there are no rules. If you have a stylistic point of view and like expressing it through your dressing, don’t let any made-up norms come in your way. Embrace it and have fun with it. Maybe your partner isn’t as passionate about clothes and prefers to channel her creativity elsewhere. And that’s fine, too. Or maybe you’ll inspire her and you’ll end up like that fantastically fashion-forward octogenarian Taiwanese couple (@wantshowasyoung) who’ve become Instagram style sensations!

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, November 15, 2020

