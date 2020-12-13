Sections
Rahul Khanna: Decoding Indian formals for men

Rahul Khanna: Decoding Indian formals for men

Can kurta-pyjamas pass off as formals?

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 07:55 IST

By Rahul Khanna, Hindustan Times

There’s much more to Indian wear than kurta-pyjama

Formality’s sake

Rahul, I’m proud of the many variations of our kurta-pyjama, yet I feel like a fool when I wear it at an event that says: Black tie or traditional. What should I do?

—Pardeep Thakur, Kullu

I have studied your case, run some tests and here’s my diagnosis: You’re feeling like a fool because, as elegant as a kurta-pyjama can be, it’s not really formal. 

My prescription: An achkan or a sherwani. Both are similar to, but more structured than, a kurta-pyjama. Get a quality one in a dark colour; it will never go out of style. Change things up with different bottoms, new accessories or a Nehruvian rose in the button-hole. 

Warning: Please wear closed shoes for a black-tie event! Try this, then please call me in the morning and tell me how you feel.

Colours of love

What is the etiquette when out on a date: when she asks the second time, should I agree to go dutch?

—Paras, Via Instagram

You should not, no. 

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, December 13, 2020

