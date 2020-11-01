Sections
Rahul Khanna: How to keep her happy and yourself happier

The actor and style icon on how to wear colour if it suits your style

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 07:20 IST

By Rahul Khanna, Hindustan Times

The actor and style icon on how to suit one’s taste and others fancies!

{ Q+A }

Colours of love

I’m getting married, and my fiancée wants me to wear different colours on every occasion. I’m a black-blue guy and I want to look my best at my wedding. If I listen to her, I won’t. Help!

—Tripth, Via Instagram

I find it alarming when I see people looking nothing like themselves in their wedding album. It’s as if they put on a costume and played the part of a character for that one day. You’re going to be looking at your wedding pictures for the rest of your life so you want to do everything you can to make sure you look like the best version of yourself in them. And you’re not going to look your best unless you feel your best. Here’s what I suggest: Pick the outfits that resonate the most with you, in the colors that make you feel like a million bucks. Because if you feel good, you’ll look good. Then incorporate the colors your fiancée wants you to wear into those looks through accessories. One outfit could be a midnight blue tux with a maroon pocket square. A black bandhgala with a yellow rose in a button hole. A cream kurta with emerald buttons. A charcoal grey suit with an ice blue tie… you get the idea. Each outfit will be an expression of yourself while also being a tribute to your fiancée. Marriage is all about little compromises—or so I hear!

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, November 1, 2020

