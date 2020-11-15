Ranveer Allahabadia: Communication is key
What do you do if your SO doesn’t want you to flaunt your abs on social media?
QI’m showing gains at the gym, but my girl doesn’t want me to post my bare abs on Instagram. What do you think?
—Nikhil A, Via Instagram
Mate, you own your body. You owe it to yourself (and your trainer) to flaunt yourself a little. But you also owe it to your relationship to have long conversations. Communication bridges all gaps.
Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans
