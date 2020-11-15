Ranveer Allahabadia: Communication is key

{ Q+A }

Flaunt or taunt

QI’m showing gains at the gym, but my girl doesn’t want me to post my bare abs on Instagram. What do you think?

—Nikhil A, Via Instagram

Mate, you own your body. You owe it to yourself (and your trainer) to flaunt yourself a little. But you also owe it to your relationship to have long conversations. Communication bridges all gaps.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, November 15, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch