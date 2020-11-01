Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: How to stalk your ex etc.

Ranveer Allahbadia: How to stalk your ex etc.

Keeping tabs on past love is as easy as starting a YouTube channel

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 07:21 IST

By Ranveer Allahbadia, Hindustan Times

Ranveer’s smart suggestion on how to continue stalking the ex and handling the tough part of the YouTuber life

{ Q+A }

Stalk story

Hey Ranveer, is there some way I can stalk my ex on her Insta stories without her knowing I did so?

—JC, Via Instagram

Ensure that your best friend follows them on social media. And ensure that they continue to follow them after you’ve broken up!

Baby steps

I’d like to start a YouTube channel, but don’t know how to edit. Where can I start?

—Aftab Memon, Via Email

Watch videos on how to edit. And only begin YouTubing if you enjoy editing! It’s a core aspect of the job. YouTubing without editing is cricket without fielding. The idea is nice, the reality doesn’t exist. Plus editing is super fun!

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, November 1, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 01, 2020 05:02 IST
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Nov 01, 2020 00:50 IST
From Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to Goa casinos: What all are opening from November 1 in Unlock 6.0
Nov 01, 2020 07:46 IST
Tamil Nadu agriculture minister R Doraikannu dies of Covid-19
Nov 01, 2020 07:05 IST

latest news

Angela Merkel’s party set to decide on her successor in January
Nov 01, 2020 07:57 IST
‘If every petty crime’s punishment is beheading...’: Kangana on free speech
Nov 01, 2020 07:55 IST
US Election 2020: Early voting surges as Donald Trump, Joe Biden make late push
Nov 01, 2020 07:53 IST
‘T20 ka Bradman’: Sehwag names the ‘greatest that there has ever been’
Nov 01, 2020 07:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.