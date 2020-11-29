Sections
Ranveer Allahbadia: Of newspapers and nudes

In the battle of traditional news media versus social media, and sharing nudes versus common sense, who wins?

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 07:02 IST

By Ranveer Allahbadia, Hindustan Times

Do you rely on social media for news?

In newspapers we trust

My dad says the news I get from social media is less reliable than what is printed in the newspapers. Your take?

—Namit Chaturvedi, Mumbai

It’s true. Research the phrase ‘echo chamber’. It basically means that we end up following accounts that echo our inner beliefs.

How do you break through this echo chamber? You’ve gotta use at least two platforms and follow influential people with varied opinions.

Who is correct? In my experience, it’s the achievers. Achievers are surrounded by all kinds of people with all kinds of input. But, my straight up shortcut: Follow Abhi & Niyu. Possibly the most well-researched content in India today.

No to nudes?



What’s the final word on nudes: ok faceless, with your significant other, or never at all?!!



—RC, On email



Some guidelines:



- Why not? Just ensure that you’re super careful about it.

- Cybersecurity is a growing industry for a reason.

- Snapchat (or Insta snaps in the DM) might be the way to go.

- Do not email.

- Ensure your two-factor authentication is turned on for Instagram and other platforms.

- Remember, you didn’t hear it from the spirituality preaching YouTuber called BeerBiceps.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, November 29, 2020

