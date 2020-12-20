Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Brunch / Shaheen Bhatt: A second opinion about being a rebel

Shaheen Bhatt: A second opinion about being a rebel

The mental health champion holds forth on common issues that plague youngsters today

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 07:01 IST

By Shaheen Bhatt, Hindustan Times

There’s no harm in getting a second opinion before going with a mental heath diagnosis

Second opinion

Like one does for most ailments, does a mental health diagnosis also require a second opinion?

—GM, Chandigarh

I have personally always found a second opinion to be of great value. When it comes to my own mental health, I have sought out multiple opinions.

Mental illnesses are medical illnesses. Approach the diagnosis as you would any other illness. If, like me, a second opinion brings you clarity and comfort, definitely seek one out.

Weird quotient

I’ve realised I’m a rebel without a cause. I love to get into arguments, even when I agree with a point of view. Am I weird?

—Priyanka D, Via Instagram

Our outward behaviour is deeply revealing of our internal state of mind – which is why I tend to believe there is rarely such a thing as a rebel without a cause.

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

From HT Brunch, December 20, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prayer meetings as protesting farmers to observe ‘Shradhanjali Diwas’ today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Livestock infra could provide -70°C storage for Pfizer’s Covid vaccine
by Saubhadra Chatterji
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
by Prasun Sonwalkar

latest news

Diljit Dosanjh hits back after Kangana’s video attack: ‘Beware of karma’
by HT Entertainment Desk
China targets ‘reasonable’ monetary policy as economy recovers
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
India have been incompetent playing swing bowling of late: Sanjay Manjrekar
by Sanjay Manjrekar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.