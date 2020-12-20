Shaheen Bhatt: A second opinion about being a rebel
The mental health champion holds forth on common issues that plague youngsters today
Second opinion
Like one does for most ailments, does a mental health diagnosis also require a second opinion?
—GM, Chandigarh
I have personally always found a second opinion to be of great value. When it comes to my own mental health, I have sought out multiple opinions.
Mental illnesses are medical illnesses. Approach the diagnosis as you would any other illness. If, like me, a second opinion brings you clarity and comfort, definitely seek one out.
Weird quotient
I’ve realised I’m a rebel without a cause. I love to get into arguments, even when I agree with a point of view. Am I weird?
—Priyanka D, Via Instagram
Our outward behaviour is deeply revealing of our internal state of mind – which is why I tend to believe there is rarely such a thing as a rebel without a cause.
Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to
