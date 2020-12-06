Shaheen Bhatt: Are cats more independent than dogs?

As independent as tey may seem, cats do need some amount of attention

Cat fight

Before I got cats, I was told they are independent. But now, I’m advised I mustn’t let mine head out to the balcony alone. What gives?

—Karun Chandok, Via Instagram

When we speak of cats’ independence we usually do so in comparison to dogs. Cats are certainly a lot less dependent on their human companions than dogs are, but they are dependent on us nonetheless. We provide them with food, love and shelter and are responsible for keeping them safe. Our feline friends tend to be curious about heights and left unsupervised might find themselves in a situation that is unsafe.

My own cat once fell from the un-netted window of our second-floor apartment and fractured his paw. Since then we have always had bird-friendly window netting installed.

