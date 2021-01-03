Shaheen Bhatt: How to enjoy lazy mornings
How can you enjoy lazing around as well as working out?
Lows to highs
Going to the gym and breaking a sweat always puts me in a good mood. But sleeping in late makes me feel low. On the occasional lazy morning, what can I do to avoid the lows?
—Owais Chowdhary, Via email
Exercise releases feel-good chemicals that help us feel energised, but it is also a profoundly engaging activity that we put our whole mind to.
On days where you can’t start with exercise, find other ways to engage yourself and get moving ‒ hop out of bed, take a shower or make yourself breakfast.
Engaging in mindfulness practices or connecting with a friend or family member are other great ways of grounding yourself. If these don’t work, remember that that odd low mood is part of the ebb and flow of life – it will always pass.
