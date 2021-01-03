Sections
Shaheen Bhatt: How to enjoy lazy mornings

How can you enjoy lazing around as well as working out?

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 08:17 IST

By Shaheen Bhatt, Hindustan Times

Shaheen Bhatt talks about how you can engage yourself on days you’re unable to go to the gym or workout

Lows to highs

Going to the gym and breaking a sweat always puts me in a good mood. But sleeping in late makes me feel low. On the occasional lazy morning, what can I do to avoid the lows?

—Owais Chowdhary, Via email

Exercise releases feel-good chemicals that help us feel energised, but it is also a profoundly engaging activity that we put our whole mind to.

On days where you can’t start with exercise, find other ways to engage yourself and get moving ‒ hop out of bed, take a shower or make yourself breakfast.

Engaging in mindfulness practices or connecting with a friend or family member are other great ways of grounding yourself. If these don’t work, remember that that odd low mood is part of the ebb and flow of life – it will always pass.

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

