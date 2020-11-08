Sections
Shaheen Bhatt: Love to envy your sibling?

The author and screenwriter on how to toe the line of jealousy

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 02:20 IST

By Shaheen Bhatt, Hindustan Times

Shaheen Bhatt on how to keep sibling jealousy at bay

Envy and agony

Hi Shaheen: I love my younger sister, but I am jealous that she’s better at studies than me. Everyone in the family seems to love her more because of that too. As a result, I sometimes say mean things. How do I control this?

—Shweta K, Bengaluru

Sibling rivalry is normal, but left unchecked, it can turn into envy. Envy usually has to do more with one’s own self-esteem than someone else’s accomplishments. Just because your sister is good at studies, it doesn’t mean you are less valuable. Keep in mind that how the family treats her is not her fault.

Family relationships are complicated. Most times people are oblivious to how they make you feel, so before you worry that they love her more, tell them this is how you feel. You might be surprised at the response.

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

