Home / Brunch / Shaheen Bhatt: On watching your weight and random turn-offs

Shaheen Bhatt: On watching your weight and random turn-offs

The author and screenwriter advises working on personal goals and unburdening with expectations

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 07:33 IST

By Shaheen Bhatt, Hindustan Times

Shaheen advises to not lose sight of personal goals entirely when in a relationship and to judge men for wearing bling

Slim chance

I’m 26 and have been in three fairly strong relationships. I realise I tend to gain weight the minute I have a boyfriend, then get fit when I’m single. Am I meant to be fit only when I’m alone?

—Aakriti Jalan, Via email

Weight gain in a relationship is often a sign of feeling secure and comfortable. This is not an inherently bad thing. However, it’s important not to lose sight of personal goals entirely. Take that comfort and security into a new arena and work towards your fitness goals with your partner. A weekly run together can be just as much fun as a high-calorie romantic dinner.

Jewel thief

I have a weird turn-off: when guys wear jewellery, I can’t get myself to feel attraction, irrespective of how perfect everything else is. Is something wrong with me?

—VC, On Instagram

Gender normative expectations take time, effort and reframing to unlearn. It’s kind of awesome that guys are choosing to wear jewellery rather than the weight of the world’s expectations. Give them a chance. Potential good thing > bling.

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

From HT Brunch, October 25, 2020

tags

