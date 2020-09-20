Sections
E-Paper
Home / Brunch / Smart casuals and being weird: What works, what doesn’t?

Smart casuals and being weird: What works, what doesn’t?

Actor and style icon Rahul Khanna answers sticky questions

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 07:16 IST

By Rahul Khanna, Hindustan Times

Rahul says one can always choose how to interpret dress codes based on one’s personality and the occasion

The Casual question

I’ve never understood what smart casual means: is it blazer or jacket, tie or no tie?

-Vipul H, Gurugram

Dress codes confuse me, too. But they’re not laws, so one can always choose how to interpret them based on one’s own personality and the occasion. Smart casual implies relaxed but considered, no tie required. Generally, that translates to an informal outfit with the addition of a jacket. Always take the event into account and be respectful of the occasion. If it were a summer brunch, I’d perhaps do a light-coloured linen suit over a T-shirt with leather sandals or pristine white sneakers. If it’s a work-related cocktail party, I’d suggest a structured blazer over a crisp button down shirt with a slim pair of jeans in dark denim and a pair of freshly-shined ankle boots or loafers. If you’re looking to really stand out and be noticed, I’d say add a favourite pair of cufflinks or a pocket square stuffed rakishly into your jacket. (Please note: In my experience, achieving the perfectly effortless pocket square look takes at least 30 minutes of folding, fluffing and finessing — so be sure to budget that into your schedule.)

Weirdo or not?!

I’m 26, single, sporty. And I’ve worn fake casts on my arm to underline how cool I am. In fact, I own a whole collection of orthopedic slings and braces. Am I weird?

Nikhil Khandelwal, Via email

In a word: yes.

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, September 21, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP, Opposition seek to rally support as farm bills reach Rajya Sabha
Sep 20, 2020 07:47 IST
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Sep 20, 2020 04:55 IST
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
Sep 20, 2020 04:59 IST
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23
Sep 20, 2020 06:06 IST

latest news

Sunil Gavaskar names player who could become ‘India’s future captain’
Sep 20, 2020 07:46 IST
Social media star: Meet Karl Rock, the Kiwi YouTuber who was praised by the Delhi Chief Minister
Sep 20, 2020 07:42 IST
“When I was 22...I was free and limitless,” recounts Sonalika Sahay
Sep 20, 2020 07:40 IST
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Sept 21
Sep 20, 2020 07:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.