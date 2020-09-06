Sections
E-Paper
Home / Brunch / Social media etiquette: The rules of the game

Social media etiquette: The rules of the game

Influencer and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia on how to ace the digital space

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 06:02 IST

By Ranveer Allahbadia, Hindustan Times

Ranveer Allahbadia says it is attractive when someone does not try too hard on social media (Subi Samuel for HT Brunch)

DP OR NOT TO DP

Q. How frequently is it okay for me to change my DP on WhatsApp?

-Monish Tekchandani, Pune

Rule of life, my friend: less is more! It always works like a charm in all aspects of life. The human that doesn’t (seem like they) try too hard is an attractive human.

Quantified answer: once a month is a good sweet spot.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans.

From HT Brunch, September 6, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘The tag of a conscientious dissenter works for me’, says Manish Tewari
Sep 06, 2020 05:55 IST
ICMR paves the way for walk-in Covid-19 tests
Sep 06, 2020 05:56 IST
UV light disinfection, foot pedals for lifts: Delhi Metro to bank on tech push for safe ride
Sep 06, 2020 05:56 IST
Dengue, malaria a new threat for Covid patients
Sep 06, 2020 05:58 IST

latest news

Watches: Wearing his heart on his wrist
Sep 06, 2020 06:48 IST
I say, Chaps: Happy 6th of September
Sep 06, 2020 06:46 IST
HT Brunch Cover story: Sibling Revelry with Armaan and Amaal
Sep 06, 2020 06:45 IST
Sunday Drive: Thar—Modernising an icon
Sep 06, 2020 06:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.