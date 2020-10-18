Sections
E-Paper
Home / Brunch / Social media star of the week: Mister Tikku

Social media star of the week: Mister Tikku

Meet the jovial Sardar who photographs the real soul of a restaurant: waiters, not the food

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 08:08 IST

By Jamal Shaikh, Hindustan Times

(From left) The servers in Kesar Da Dhaba, Amritsar; Bundoo Khan, Global Village in Dubai and Kwality Restaurant, Delhi

Meet Gurpreet Singh Tikku, or @mistertikku on Instagram, who has been chosen Social Media Star Of The Week for successfully completing his #ServerNahiStarSeries on Instagram last month. People photograph food in restaurants, Mister Tikku chose to give the waiters the spotlight!

“I have always addressed servers by their name and suffixed it with a bhai or bhaiyya,” says the jovial Delhiite who is in the food business himself. “I think servers are the true face of any restaurant. They are the people we interact with, not the owners or the chefs.”

Tikku clicked a young waiter sporting his first moustache balancing five heavy plates at Kesar Da Dhaba

Tikku’s photos include one of a young man sporting his first moustache, skillfully balancing five heavy plates of dal-roti-chana at Kesar Da Dhaba, and another of a waiter wearing a waist coat, a fez and a benign smile, balancing five plates of rotis, and two plates of nihari curry with the ease of a superhero.

“Every picture is from places where i had a meal. Thanks to this award, i’m happy that the increase in my waist hasn’t gone waste!” —Gurpreet Singh Tikku

“I shot the latter by chance when I went to the handwash area in the Bundoo Khan restaurant at the Global Village in Dubai,” says Tikku. “When I noticed this server dressed in a green Pathani suit and wearing a traditional Sindhi cap, his hands filled with lots and lots of plates of food, I could not resist clicking him.”

Tikku has a following of almost 21K on Instagram and it is clear that his sense of humour is the real star. “People call me Smile Spreader,” he says, “But when they’re angry with me, they call me GST… What can I do if my initials are the same as a taxation scheme?!!”

His next series will be called #FoodWalas, which he hopes to convert into a book. “Since every picture in the #ServerNahiStarSeries is from places where I had a meal, thanks to this award from HT Brunch, I’m happy to say that the increase in my waist has not gone waste!” he says.

Who should be the next HT Brunch Social Media Star Of The Week? Nominate using the hashtag #BrunchSocialMediaStarOTW or email htbrunch@hindustantimes.com

Follow @JamalShaikh on Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, October 18, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
Oct 18, 2020 08:41 IST
Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours
Oct 18, 2020 08:35 IST
Maha Yagya at Vaishno Devi shrine as Navratri begins, Vedic hymns fill air
Oct 18, 2020 08:04 IST
Farm fires contributing 22% to Delhi’s PM 2.5 load, shows data
Oct 18, 2020 01:45 IST

latest news

Sadhguru meets Will Smith and his ‘wonderful family’, shares pics
Oct 18, 2020 08:46 IST
MU distance education institute to conduct first three backlog exams through Google forms
Oct 18, 2020 08:40 IST
No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
Oct 18, 2020 08:41 IST
Minister urges opposition to let trains carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims pass during Navratri
Oct 18, 2020 08:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.