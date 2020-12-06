Social Media Star of the Week: Saloni Chopra

This International Men’s Day, actor and author Saloni Chopra posted a shirtless picture of herself, albeit fairly covered, along with snippets of the cringe-worthy threats she got as comments from random men. The slideshow ended with a picture of a shirtless man who had zero negative comments, clearly showing the misogyny that exists even in a ‘woke’ world.

Saloni had come across a bunch of nasty comments the night before and had given in to an annoyance that had been bubbling for months. “Milind Soman got praised for his birthday suit sprint. No one called him a whore or slut. Why can’t the same attitude be extended to women?” she questions.

These cringe-worthy comments are more visible in India than elsewhere, says the Mumbai resident. “My friends abroad now have a stereotype for Indian men: they won’t even go on a Tinder date with them. Our boys show how upbringing is going wrong!” she exclaims.

She also gets reprimanded by sanskaari men who claim she is ‘ruining kids on the Internet via her revealing posts’. “It’s ridiculous. Men feel threatened when they see a woman living life to the fullest.” A low neckline, a bikini and a kurta get the same responses, says the 30-year-old whose upcoming book, Rescued by a Feminist, is full of such unfortunate anecdotes. This is just the comments section, she clarifies. Her DMs are filled with obnoxious pictures, accompanied by unspeakable threats.

What keeps her sane? A reliable support system. Though her family asks her to make her profile private, her boyfriend gets mad and friends say don’t put up such pictures.

The solution? Raise better men. “You can make women as independent and strong as you want, but the root of the problem isn’t that, is it?”

From HT Brunch, December 6, 2020

