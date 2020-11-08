Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Brunch / Social media star of the week: Saransh Goila

Social media star of the week: Saransh Goila

Instagram’s #SadakChef famous for his Butter Chicken now has a new focus: his love for his mother and Sindhi food!

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 08:27 IST

By Jamal Shaikh, Hindustan Times

Saransh Goila’s videos with his mother cooking Sindhi food are a huge hit on social media

The HT Brunch Social Media Star Of The Week goes to the butter chicken chef who’s now famous for so much more: Saransh Goila. Why? For driving non-stop for 20 hours (as a social distancing move) from Mumbai to Delhi to spend time with his mum, who has an autoimmune disease. And for making a feast out of it as a social media series.

Mama’s little chef

“I first came to Delhi for two weeks as lockdown restrictions began to be eased, but I didn’t cook much then. I let my mother do the pampering,” says Saransh. The big hit was his Instagram video documenting old-fashioned Indian kitchen tools that his mother uses efficiently even today.

“All of what we did was spontaneous. I didn’t expect the video to become such a hit,” the #Sadakchef, as he is sometimes called on social media, tells us. “We made a lot of Sindhi food. Mum showed me how to use lotus stem in different ways, and we cooked cholai ka saag in a lohe ki kadhai!”

Saransh inherits his camera-friendly demeanour from his mum. “Mom enjoys being in front of the camera as much as I do. I’m especially connected to my mother because of what I do, but my inspiration has also been my granddad, who was a great cook.”



Family first

“A year ago, my mother was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, and that’s when I started coming to Delhi more often,” says Saransh. “My mother is mentally strong, works on her lungs, does a lot of exercises. Seeing her deal with it positively makes us stronger.”

Saransh may have put himself on the map by being the “marathon runner” who’s also the chef who serves butter chicken. But his recent posts show that deep in his heart, is Sindhi food.

“Sindhi food comes with the story of partition. My nanaji lived through it!” —Saransh Goila

“Sindhi food comes with the story of Partition, and my nanaji lived through it,” he says. “It’s a cuisine that cares a lot about slow cooking. We bhoono a lot, that’s why Sindhi food is brown in colour. A lot of our food is also fried, which is a preservation technique. It fills you in such a way that you don’t have to eat a lot of meals.”

Why do we not see a lot of Sindhi restaurants? “Because people go out for an experience, while Sindhi cuisine is about food. I think Sindhi food would work wonderfully for delivery. It’s something I’d want to do.”

Follow @JamalShaikh on Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, November 8, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Time to heal’: Joe Biden tells Americans at his victory speech
Nov 08, 2020 08:03 IST
Won’t be the last woman in office, says Kamala Harris | Highlights
Nov 08, 2020 08:08 IST
Estimated GST shortfall likely to shrink after growth in revenue
Nov 08, 2020 04:56 IST
NIA widened probe to 14 states to crack case
Nov 08, 2020 04:56 IST

latest news

Google Doodle honours Purushottam Laxman Deshpande’s 101st birthday
Nov 08, 2020 08:49 IST
In leader-centric Bihar assembly polls, stakes high for top guns
Nov 08, 2020 08:49 IST
Joe Biden to announce 12-member task force to tackle coronavirus
Nov 08, 2020 08:45 IST
CSIR UGC NET admit card 2020 released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link
Nov 08, 2020 08:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.