Sections
E-Paper
Home / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: No Social media playbook

Ranveer Allahbadia: No Social media playbook

Social media star Ranveer Allahbadia on not taking social media too seriously

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 07:33 IST

By Ranveer Allahbadia, Hindustan Times

Ranveer says one must not take social media seriously

Selfie expression

My boyfriend thinks I post too many selfies on Instagram. I try and intersperse them with pics of food and other objects to not come across as too vain. What should I do?

—Arpita P, Via Instagram

Be yourself. The world will always try to change you. You do you, boo. Even if your entire feed is full of selfies, it’s fine! Don’t think too hard about social media. It’s an escape (and a way to express yourself) at the end of the day. generation gap

I’m almost 50, travel a lot and love taking photos and shooting videos. You think my kids will be embarrassed if I get on YouTube?

—Sudhir Kumar Jain, Gurgaon

Not at all. Kids nowadays are proud to say that their parents are “hip”. So just start. Case in point: Atul Khatri.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, October 04, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India inc may be allowed to procure Covid vaccines for its employees
Oct 04, 2020 02:52 IST
Trump says he was not well, ready for ‘real test’ ahead
Oct 04, 2020 06:51 IST
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
Oct 04, 2020 03:17 IST
India added nearly 400,000 Covid-19 cases, over 5,000 deaths in a week
Oct 04, 2020 07:34 IST

latest news

‘Really? It’s a question’: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming loses cool
Oct 04, 2020 07:48 IST
Game show: Who will have the best garden after lockdown?
Oct 04, 2020 07:46 IST
“When we were 22...we travelled the world to eat local fare,” say Rohit and Manasi Joshi Roy
Oct 04, 2020 07:46 IST
BJP, JD(U) iron out issues related to seat-sharing
Oct 04, 2020 07:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.