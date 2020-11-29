Sohrab Khushrushahi: Can exercise correct a round face?

Sections
Exercises to get rid of your double chin - only if it bugs you too much

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 07:00 IST

By Sohrab Khushrushahi, Hindustan Times

Always pick exercises over surgeries if you’re bothered by your double chin

Getting Cheeky

I’m a fit woman of 28, but have a round face. I don’t want to go through surgery. Can you suggest an exercise that’ll make my double chin less prominent?

—Philomena Pareira, Panjim

First, enjoy your face and please don’t even think of surgery. We’ve all been made a certain way and we don’t really need to mess with that. Secondly, I believed at one point that chewing gum all the time worked well for me, but that was me being naive and all it resulted in was my jaw hurting. What I’d suggest is, exercise regularly (say four-five times a week) and eat good, clean and balanced meals every day. There’s nothing wrong with a round face at all, by the way!

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, November 29, 2020

