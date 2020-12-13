Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Cellulite madness

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Cellulite madness

Don’t over think your thigh cellulite. Focus on your leg days instead

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 07:44 IST

By Sohrab Kushrushahi, Hindustan Times

Balance your workout with a good, clean diet

Thigh food

The cellulite on my thighs refuses to go, no matter how much I run. I’m a woman of 36. Any trick that can make me firm up?

—Deveika Rawall, Via Instagram

The trick lies in the mind. Stop thinking about it so much. I know that’s easier said than done, but love your body and enjoy what it is capable of doing. Cellulite won’t completely disappear with exercise but make sure you work hard on your leg days and it may help tighten the skin around the thigh region. Balance the effort you put in with your workouts with good clean food and you will only aid the process.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, December 13, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Those who believe in status quo can’t make history: Narendra Singh Tomar
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Heart patients, diabetics may get doses on priority
by Saubhadra Chatterji
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata: BJP’s Vijayvargiya
by Sunetra Choudhury

latest news

Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: At home everywhere
by Hormazd Sorabjee
Spectator by Seema Goswami: Take a shot
by Seema Goswami
Rahul Khanna: Decoding Indian formals for men
by Rahul Khanna
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.