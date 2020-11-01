Sections
Sohrab Khushrushahi: How to sit up straight

The fitness trainer on two exercises that will help with getting rid of your hunchback

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 07:20 IST

By Sohrab Khushrushahi, Hindustan Times

Sohrab’s advice to correct your posture

{ Q+A }

Straight question

Please give me two quick daily exercises to get rid of my hunch back.

—Anshul C, Via Instagram

First thing we need to correct is your posture. So be mindful of that. Now, when it comes to a hunch back, it’s possible your chest muscles are tight due to constant work hours in front of a laptop, so focus on releasing your chest with some lacrosse ball and stretching drills. Then focus on strengthening your scapula and

posterior/back muscles - face pulls, bent over and single arm rows, rear delt raises, scapula push-ups are some good options to start with.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, November 1, 2020

