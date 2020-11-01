Sohrab Khushrushahi: How to sit up straight
The fitness trainer on two exercises that will help with getting rid of your hunchback
Straight question
Please give me two quick daily exercises to get rid of my hunch back.
—Anshul C, Via Instagram
First thing we need to correct is your posture. So be mindful of that. Now, when it comes to a hunch back, it’s possible your chest muscles are tight due to constant work hours in front of a laptop, so focus on releasing your chest with some lacrosse ball and stretching drills. Then focus on strengthening your scapula and
posterior/back muscles - face pulls, bent over and single arm rows, rear delt raises, scapula push-ups are some good options to start with.
@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars
From HT Brunch, November 1, 2020
