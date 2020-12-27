Spectator by Seema Goswami: Out with the old

As a race, we are genetically programmed to mark the transition into the New Year with some sort of celebration (Shutterstock)

It’s only a matter of days before we can kiss goodbye to 2020. And frankly, the end can’t come soon enough for me – and, I’m sure, for the rest of you as well.

It’s been quite a ride, hasn’t it? We’ve been locked down for months, thanks to this dreaded pandemic, we have seen Covid wreak its ravages among our friends and families, and some of us have even contracted the virus ourselves and are still combating its long-term effects. Of course, life has slowly been limping back to normal and we have all rejoiced at the good news that vaccines for coronavirus will be available to us in a matter of months.

So, with a bit of luck, 2021 should be a better year than this one has been. And yet, as we countdown to a New Year, our thoughts inevitably turn to how we can bid goodbye to the one we have just lived through.

It’s a tricky one, isn’t it? We can’t really party as we do every year-end, getting tipsy and dancing badly to playlists put together by our friends. And it’s a risky proposition to set off for some scenic destination to bring in the New Year, given that we may well be exposed to the virus in the course of our travels. (It really would be a pity to get Covid now, when the vaccine is just within our reach, just because we fancied a holiday on the beach!)

There’s no better way to ring out the old and ring in the new than a quiet, intimate evening with the person you love most in the world

All of that is indisputably true. But despite all that, as a race, we are genetically programmed to mark the transition into the New Year with some sort of celebration. So, what would be a Covid-safe way to celebrate?

Well, first off, it would be a good idea to stay at home this year. Spend the money you have saved by not heading for an overpriced vacation on a decent bottle (or three) of wine or champagne, order in a nice meal (biryani always hits the spot), put on some nice music, and spend the evening snuggling up to your significant other. (Dressing up is not obligatory, but it’s always nice to make an effort.)

To be honest, this is how I spent all my New Year’s eves even before the pandemic hit. No, we were not always at home – those were the halcyon days when you could travel across the world without a thought – but even if my husband and I were dining in fancy restaurants, it was always a deux. And if you ask me, there’s no better way to ring out the old and ring in the new than a quiet, intimate evening with the person you love most in the world.

But if you are more sociable than we are, well then, you can expand your guest list just a tad. If you have a bubble going with some friends and family – and you are sure that they have been observing all the Covid protocols – then you can host a soirée at your place. It’s best if you keep this outdoors to reduce the risk of transmission, and keep the numbers down to the bare minimum. And remember, no kissing anyone other than your partner when the clock counts down to midnight.

If the prospect of entertaining at home makes you break out in hives, then opt for a staycation. Most city hotels offer packages for the New Year, and you can put together a small group if you want to celebrate with friends or family. There’s always a fancy dinner, with all the trimmings, on offer. But the best part is waking up the next morning, and ordering a slap-up room service breakfast that you can eat in bed. For me, that is the ultimate luxury!

And then, there is always the option of going completely old school and marking the New Year with that old staple: the family picnic. The weather is just right to pack some aloo parathas, samosas, pakoras, and a flask of tea and coffee, and head out to a scenic park near your location, where you can catch a light snooze in the sunlight after stuffing your face.

But however you choose to celebrate, here’s wishing all of you a Happy New Year. (Well, it certainly can’t be any worse than this one!)

From HT Brunch, December 27, 2020

