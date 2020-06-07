Sections
Summer reading list for young adults

Educationist Shivani Wazir Pasrich picks five books that will keep your 11- to 16-year-olds occupied

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:29 IST

By Shivani Wazir Pasrich, Hindustan Times

Five books for the teenagers’ reading list

Magic of myth

The Palace of Illusions by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni  

This is a book that I was inspired by when I did my play Draupadi-Will my Spirit Live On?. This re-imagining of the Mahabharata told from the point of view of Draupadi takes us back to the time. It is half history, half myth, and wholly magical!

History in the making 

Train to Pakistan by Khushwant Singh 

The historical novel was one of the first published accounts of the partition of India in August, 1947. It’s set in Mano Majra, a fictional border village where Muslims and Sikhs lived in a bubble and were surrounded by mobs of Muslims who hated Sikhs and vice versa.



Eco-friendly 

A Cloud Called Bhura by Bijal Vachharajani 

This thought-provoking, funny and inspiring story about the changing global climate and the havoc it can cause, as well as the forces of friendship, trust and community that give hope and will help counter this deadly threat to humanity. 

Survival strategy

The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins 

This is a dystopian novel in which the protagonist Katniss Everdeen volunteers to take her sister’s place in the Hunger Games, a televised competition in which children fight to the death. It is set in a futuristic country called Panem that’s divided into 12 districts and controlled by a Capitol.

An early start

The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan 

In this book, Percy Jackson, a sixth-grader finds out he’s actually the son of the Greek god Poseidon. This introduction to Greek mythology is a must.

(Author bio: Shivani Wazir Pasrich is the founder of the Commonwealth Cultural Forum. She’s also an actor, compere and a mother of two!)

From HT Brunch, June 7, 2020

