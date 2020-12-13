Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Brunch / Tahira Kashyap: Emotional atyachaar or random thought?

Tahira Kashyap: Emotional atyachaar or random thought?

Talk it out if you find yourself debating emotional infidelity

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 07:48 IST

By Tahira Kashyap, Hindustan Times

What do you do if you find yourself fantasizing about someone else

Reality check

Is there something like emotional infidelity? Am I wrong in fantasising about being with a man other than my partner?

—Swati C, Mumbai

We are very complex as human beings. If you feel this is stemming from a void in your waking life, it’s always good to address the issue. But if you feel it’s random and isn’t consequential, then I guess just let your fantasies fly. Perhaps you can extend that creativity with your partner, too.

Jokes apart

I’m a jovial guy and recently pulled a female colleague’s leg by asking her if she had a crush on an actor she loves. She took it personally and complained to HR. I am devastated. What do I do?

—AC, Via email

You should be. Being jovial doesn’t mean you have octopus arms, flinging them around as if they have a life of their own. Apologise and never repeat.

After becoming a poster girl of strength with her fight against cancer, author

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s straight-speaking has inspired many

From HT Brunch, December 13, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Those who believe in status quo can’t make history: Narendra Singh Tomar
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Heart patients, diabetics may get doses on priority
by Saubhadra Chatterji
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata: BJP’s Vijayvargiya
by Sunetra Choudhury

latest news

We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
All you need to know about the Geminid meteor shower which is set to reach its annual peak
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Humour: Bold, sharp or blunt?
by Rehana Munir
Tahira Kashyap: Emotional atyachaar or random thought?
by Tahira Kashyap
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.