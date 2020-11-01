Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: Courage of your convictions

{ Q+A }

Guilty conscience

I’m a 26-year-old girl who has been in a four-year relationship with a 42-year-old married man. He has now left his wife and kids for me. Suddenly, I am plagued with guilt for breaking up a home. What do I do?

—GK, Via email

The fact that you guys are where you are today is because perhaps you have lot in common. The stakes are very high for the man and I am sure he must have thought over it. I can’t stop you from feeling the way you do but you need to share this burden with him and come to terms with it together. Perhaps the wife and the kids are better off without a man who didn’t value them.

Post-partum dilemma

Hi Tahira! I’m an educated, modern woman who took a break for pregnancy and never got back to work. After four years, I feel under confident and ill-equipped. Help me get out of this state of mind.

—Surabi, Via Instagram

Let’s fight the internal battle and then come to the external one. No one else would want what is best for you other than yourself. But to get to getting the best for yourself, you have to get out of self-pity mode! Intention is nothing without determination; half the battle is won when you’re determined. So go out and win!

After becoming a poster girl of strength with her fight against cancer, author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s straight-speaking has inspired many

