Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: Lessons to learn from Prince Charles and broken promises

Stuck with an unfaithful partner? Call it out and move on. Put yourself first

Reality check

Watching Prince Charles in The Crown is finally making me say this out loud: I know my husband has been seeing his ex-girlfriend all through our years of marriage. I’ve ignored it for my two girls. Why do I feel my restraint is misplaced?

—AK, Via Instagram

Who’s stopping you from saying “don’t treat me like an idiot, I know what’s going on!” just like Lady Diana. If you have been ignoring this situation for your two girls it’s precisely for them and for yourself that you need to confront it. Please live for yourself and for your happiness first. This is the biggest learning that you can impart to your girls.

Passing the parcel

My boyfriend (now husband) and I got married a year ago on the condition that we would not have children. Now his mother wants grandchildren and he wants me to deliver. What can I say to push this up by a few years?

—Swetha, On email

Wants you to deliver? You almost sound like a Zomato service! And if he is making you look like one, then remind him of the contract you signed with him earlier on. Who says all this can’t be done with love and over good food?

After becoming a poster girl of strength with her fight against cancer, author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s straight-speaking has inspired many

From HT Brunch, November 29, 2020

