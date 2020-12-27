Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Brunch / Tahira Kashyap: Of women at work and working on your marriage

Tahira Kashyap: Of women at work and working on your marriage

Does it feel like your female boss doesn’t emphathise with issues women face at work? And is attraction everything in a relationship?

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 07:10 IST

By Tahira Kashyap, Hindustan Times

Compassion and empathy is the best way to make peace at work

Woman on top

My boss is a woman, but she never understands the challenges my female colleagues and I face. Shouldn’t she be more supportive of her gender?

—Tarini D, Via email

Perhaps she deliberately doesn’t want to play the woman card here. Perhaps she doesn’t want to be an anomaly being a woman boss in a patriarchal world. That doesn’t make her necessarily right but who knows what she is going through. Also, I feel a person has got to be unhappy to give unhappiness to others. How about giving compassion and empathy a try here. It really works!

Love’s labour’s lost

Is it possible to be in love, but not be attracted to your husband just two years after marriage?

—SV, Via Email

Seeing the unprecedented times we are living in, everything seems a possibility and honestly if it’s happening to you, then even more so you respect this feeling. However, I feel companionship, love and genuine concern outweighs the transitory attraction.

After becoming a poster girl of strength with her fight against cancer, author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s straight-speaking has inspired many

From HT Brunch, December 27, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Spike in air pollution, cold wave conditions likely from Dec 29: IMD
by HT Correspondent
Congress to firm up poll plan in January
by Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
2nd Test Live: Rahane-Vihari stabilise Indian innings after twin setbacks
by hindustantimes.com
PM Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of this year today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Ranveer Allabadia: How to increase your IG followers organically
by Ranveer Allahbadia
Over the top and out!
by Veenu Singh
Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: Training in winters
by Kamal Singh CSCS
Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: 5 dream cars for 2021
by Hormazd Sorabjee
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.