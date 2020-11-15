Tahira Kashyap: Raising your kids right

Tahira says encouraging your kid to explore their creative side is vital

{ Q+A }

Talent hunt

QMy younger son, who is 10, is not great in studies, but good at crafts and design. Schools don’t seem to understand this potential. Any ideas of how to give him the guidance he deserves?

—Sujata Agrawal, Via email

He is fortunate to have such an amazing parent. Encourage him to explore more in this direction. You could also do some research on getting tutors. If I were you, I would give my 10-year-old a lot of free play time with scissors, colours and newspapers and let him paint and create his own world.

QWhen my brother and his friend have a fight, and I know my brother is on the wrong side, how do I tell him?

—Nagma M, Via Instagram

Try to sound as unreasonable as him when you are in an argument. He would question your sanity and you can then justify his absurdity.

After becoming a poster girl of strength with her fight against cancer, author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s straight-speaking has inspired many

From HT Brunch, November 8, 2020

