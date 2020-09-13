Tech-savvy: Making the move
The world’s no 1 tech Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji on shifting from one tech ecosystem to the other
QWhat’s tougher: shifting from iOS to Android, or vice versa?
-Prateek Sardhana, Via Facebook
It comes down to how long you have been tied to one ecosystem. If you have previously used iPhones and invested in multiple iOS devices, like a MacBook, an iPad, AirPods, it is tough to break away. However, Android has multiple vendors and multiple smartphones to choose from at different price points. I use two phones – an Android and an Apple – and I rely heavily on both. Apple is consistent in experience whereas Android can cater to a budget-restricted audience. So the switching experience is the same for both.
Gaurav is India’s top tech blogger on YouTube with 18.8 million subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular.
September 13, 2020
