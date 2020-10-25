Sections
E-Paper
Home / Brunch / Technical Guruji: Explaining the Dyson craze on Insta!

Technical Guruji: Explaining the Dyson craze on Insta!

The world’s largest tech YouTuber tells you if advertising is a product stands true to the big talk

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 08:09 IST

By Gaurav Chaudhary, Hindustan Times

The craze for Dyson that you see on Instagram, Gaurav says, is a mix of good marketing tactics and a good quality product

Clean questions

I see a lot of celebs showing off Dyson vacuums on Insta. Are they more effective than regular vacuums or is this just clever marketing? 

—Daman C, Via Instagram 

With Dyson, it’s a mix of both. It is a premium product with steep pricing that stands out due to its range of futuristic products. It’s a hi-tech device for cleaning and there’s a lot of engineering involved, but that for sure is coupled with clever marketing. They tapped into influencer marketing and therefore it’s not only effective because of the people endorsing it but stands true to its name. I would say it’s the Apple of vacuum cleaners. It is worth the price. 

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 18.8 million subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular

From HT Brunch, October 25, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

J&K coalition is anti-BJP, not anti-national, says Farooq Abdullah
Oct 25, 2020 06:55 IST
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
Oct 25, 2020 05:33 IST
On Trump’s ‘filthy India’ remark, Biden says ‘not how you talk about friends’
Oct 25, 2020 08:16 IST
Ahead of first phase of Bihar polls, barbs fly thick and fast
Oct 25, 2020 06:19 IST

latest news

On Trump’s ‘filthy India’ remark, Biden says ‘not how you talk about friends’
Oct 25, 2020 08:16 IST
Anushka Sharma shares picture of Navratri meal she’s craving
Oct 25, 2020 08:15 IST
Middle East calls for boycott of French products after Macron’s comments
Oct 25, 2020 08:09 IST
Khabib Nurmagomedov retires after choking out Gaethje at UFC 254
Oct 25, 2020 08:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.