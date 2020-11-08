Sections
Technical Guruji: What’s the best bicycle?

The world’s largest tech blogger on the electric bicycles everyone’s talking about

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 07:39 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

Technical Guruji on how to pick the right bicycle

Ride and shine

Which electric bicycle is the best to invest in India today?

—Shradul Dewan, Gurugram

To purchase bicycles that cost a few big thousands is really an investment, so there are a lot of things to keep in mind, like the motor, battery and range. I find the GoZeroMobilityOne Electric Bicycle with pedal assist to be a good investment. Also check out the Hero Lectro bicycles that are being talked about for their durability and ride. If you want to experiment on a budget, you’ll have to compromise on a feature or two.  

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 18.8 million subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular

From HT Brunch, November 8, 2020

