Technical Guruji: What’s the best bicycle?
The world’s largest tech blogger on the electric bicycles everyone’s talking about
Ride and shine
Which electric bicycle is the best to invest in India today?
—Shradul Dewan, Gurugram
To purchase bicycles that cost a few big thousands is really an investment, so there are a lot of things to keep in mind, like the motor, battery and range. I find the GoZeroMobilityOne Electric Bicycle with pedal assist to be a good investment. Also check out the Hero Lectro bicycles that are being talked about for their durability and ride. If you want to experiment on a budget, you’ll have to compromise on a feature or two.
Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 18.8 million subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular
From HT Brunch, November 8, 2020
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch