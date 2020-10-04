Sections
E-Paper
Home / Brunch / “The best thing about fashion? It changes” says Narendra Kumar Ahmed

“The best thing about fashion? It changes” says Narendra Kumar Ahmed

The designer divulges his first-morning activity, favourite breakfast in bed and many more such details

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 07:32 IST

By Lubna Salim, Hindustan times

Narendra Kumar Ahmed mends a jacket while posing for an exclusive pic for this column in his bedroom at home in Mumbai. On Narendra: Tracks, Zara; top, Zadig Voltaire; jacket, Narendra Kumar Ahmed

Did you know that celebrity designer Narendra Kumar Ahmed is nicknamed Nari, a word which translates to woman in Hindi? And Nari refuses to divulge his age and smartly replies with: “All in the mind”, instead of quoting false figures!

He lives with 300 pairs of shoes and cannot leave home without the ‘right pair’. Plus, he loves negroni, has embarrassed himself by snoring off at an important virtual group chat, and has moved all social media apps from home page one to four of his phone.

List three things nobody knows about you.

I was part of Esquire US 50 Best Men’s Stores in the World, 2013. I was one of the people responsible for creating fashion week in India, while I was at Elle, by getting designers together to what was to be The Elle India Fashion week and that I was India’s first Fashion Editor at the launch of Elle.

What’s your mood-lifting activity?



Watching Peter Sellers destroy the world.



One relationship rule you always follow... 

Think twice and again twice post.

And your biggest pet peeve would be?

Wires that come with most common gadgets. And people wearing white sports socks with formal shoes.

A book you love to read again and again…?

The Awakening of Intelligence by J Krishnamurti

The best thing about fashion is...

Change.

Which podcast do you always listen to?  

Revisionist History by Malcolm Gladwell.

And a Health Shot you swear by..? 

Fresh orange juice, packed with Vitamin C.

Bedside stories

Person you text goodnight…

No one! I read.

The first thing you do after waking up? 

Give my cat, Mr Figaro, a good rub before he bites!

What’s your favourite breakfast in bed?

Cereal, with yoghurt and fruit, eggs and earl grey tea, with honey. 

What do you wear to bed?

I don’t think everybody wants to know.

A dream you’ve seen often…

Flying mostly… I’ve woken up dead once!

This or that

Instagram or Twitter? 

Instagram

Fashion weeks or store launches?

Fashion weeks 

Models or celebrity showstoppers?

Models, any day!

Big party or small gathering?

Big party

Money or Fame?

Fame

From HT Brunch, October 04, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India inc may be allowed to procure Covid vaccines for its employees
Oct 04, 2020 02:52 IST
Trump says he was not well, ready for ‘real test’ ahead
Oct 04, 2020 06:51 IST
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
Oct 04, 2020 03:17 IST
India added nearly 400,000 Covid-19 cases, over 5,000 deaths in a week
Oct 04, 2020 07:34 IST

latest news

‘What Hathras rape victim’s kin want’: Priyanka Gandhi lists in 5 points
Oct 04, 2020 07:55 IST
Prasoon on Sushant’s death: ‘Suicide is a bigger concern than murder’
Oct 04, 2020 07:49 IST
‘Really? It’s a question’: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming loses cool
Oct 04, 2020 07:48 IST
Game show: Who will have the best garden after lockdown?
Oct 04, 2020 07:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.