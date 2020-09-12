“The best way to get over a heartbreak is to cry a lot and then, cry some more. Then go out on dates!” says Prateek Kuhad

Prateek Kuhad fumbles exactly as much as it takes to make you feel comfortable speaking to him. That aside, the indie songwriter and singer, whose song Cold Mess found itself in Obama’s list of 10 favourite songs of last year, is as real as you or me. His idea of romance is not about grand gestures, but lies in the real things; if his girlfriend is away and hasn’t eaten, he’ll order food for her. “Loving deeply and considering human emotions is important to me, rather than other things that society considers practical and important,” he says.

List three things nobody knows about you.

I’m a Piscean; I can do the ‘walk the dog’ yo-yo trick; and I drink one litre water every morning.

One relationship rule you always follow.

Complete transparency.

Define love.

Undefinable.

What’s the best way to get over a heartbreak?

Cry a lot and then, cry some more. Then go out on dates!

What have you learnt from your peers?

To never believe too much in yourself.

Would you rather be known as the king of romance or the king of heartbreak?

Both are fairly cheesy titles, but king of romance because I write more love songs.

Tell us one dream that you constantly saw as a child or while growing up.

To play the guitar. (And now I can!)

A Health Shot you swear by?

Eating clean.

Finally, describe yourself in a hashtag.

#MahLyfMahRulzzz

Bedside stories

What’s always on your bedside table?

Water.

Name a book you love to curl up with in bed.

Right now, it’s The Gene by Siddhartha Mukherjee.

What do you wear to bed?

Nothing.

And the first thing you do after waking up?

Make and drink black coffee, without sugar.

Any preferred side of the bed?

Right.

Your favourite corner and thing in your bedroom...?

One with windows on all sides, where my piano is, and my desk where I sit and write.

This or that?

Instagram or Twitter?

Neither

Beaches or mountains?

Beaches

Parekh & Singh or Peter Cat Recording Co?

Peter Cat Recording Co.

Big party or small gathering?

Small gathering

Hook or lyrics?

Lyrics

John Mayer or Bruno Mars?

John Mayer

