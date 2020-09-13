The flourish of fine-dining… with eggs!

Prateek dishes out the perfect egg recipe for a fine-dine experience with one’s partner

EGG ON

QI love the drama of fine dining. Can you guide me through a nice breakfast in bed for my partner?

-Sharic S, Via Instagram

Amp up your everyday eggs with herbed butters and cheese. Chutney-butter is easy: mix your spicy mint chutney into butter. Chives and chèvre cheese are a good match too. Count on herbs: mint, parsley, coriander, anything!

To make your shakshuka eggs better, start with the base of roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, onion and garlic. Here comes the twist: Beat the egg whites into peaks using an electric mixer (or a very strong arm). Bake for a few minutes. Then drop the egg yolks between the peaks and bake again for runny eggs.

Mop it all up with a flavoured sourdough.

