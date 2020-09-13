Sections
The flourish of fine-dining… with eggs!

Award-winning Chef Prateek Sadhu shows you how to make a simple meal for your partner

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 07:07 IST

By Prateek Sadhu, Hindustan Times

Prateek dishes out the perfect egg recipe for a fine-dine experience with one’s partner

EGG ON

QI love the drama of fine dining. Can you guide me through a nice breakfast in bed for my partner?

-Sharic S, Via Instagram

Amp up your everyday eggs with herbed butters and cheese. Chutney-butter is easy: mix your spicy mint chutney into butter. Chives and chèvre cheese are a good match too. Count on herbs: mint, parsley, coriander, anything!

To make your shakshuka eggs better, start with the base of roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, onion and garlic. Here comes the twist: Beat the egg whites into peaks using an electric mixer (or a very strong arm). Bake for a few minutes. Then drop the egg yolks between the peaks and bake again for runny eggs.

Mop it all up with a flavoured sourdough.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020



From HT Brunch, September 13, 2020



